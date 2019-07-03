49 buildings found dangerous in north Delhi by NDMC

Nearly 50 buildings have been found to be in dangerous condition in the pre-monsoon survey conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in its area, officials said Wednesday.

According to data shared by the NDMC, out of the 49 buildings, 26 structures were found unsafe for habitation in City-Sadar Paharganj Zone of the civic body in the survey held between April and June.

The issue of dangerous buildings also came up for discussion during the meeting of the Standing Committee of the NDMC at the Civic Center here.

Addressing reporters after the meet, chairman of the NDMC panel Jai Prakash, said, Walled City area has a lot of old buildings, many over 100 years old, and therefore most of the buildings were found to be dangerous in that zone.

"If people continue to stay in a buildings, even if it is old, the house gets some sort of maintenance. But, it is when a building becomes unoccupied, especially during monsoon season, water gets stagnated on the roof top, and over time the building becomes weak and unfit," he said.

The NDMC has six zones -- Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, City-Sadar Paharganj, Keshawpuram, Narela and Rohini.

As per the survey, 26 building were found dangerous in City-Sadar Paharganj, 18 in Narela, three in Rohini, and one each in Kehawpuram and Civil Lines Zone.

Prakash also made a reference to an old building that had collapsed in Sadar Bazar area last month, though no injury was reported.

As per the data, as many as 7,16,793 buildings were surveyed out of the total 7,58,206 properties in north Delhi.

Notices have been issued to owners of various dangerous buildings.

Notices have also been issued to owners of 88 buildings for repairing properties, 63 in Rohini Zone, 18 in Narela, five in Karol Bagh, and one each in Kehawpuram and Civil Lines Zone, the survey said.

