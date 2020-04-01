5,000 quarantined in Maharashtra after close contact with Covid-19 patients

Over 5,000 people in Maharashtra have been quarantined so far as they were in close contact with 162 COVID-19 patients in the state, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Tope said that 5343 people have been identified as high risk contact, because they were in close contact with the 162 COVID-19 positive patients in the state



"We have quarantined these 'high risk contact' people as they are likely to be infected or are carriers of the infection, he said.

It is a clear indication that more people will test positive for in coming days, the minister said.

Around 4,000 heath department staffers have been deputed for surveillance and follow up of these people, he said.