5 BRO personnel killed during construction of bridge in

Five personnel of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has been killed in Upper district of while constructing a steel bailey bridge, an said Tuesday.

The incident happened on May 11 when the personnel of Project Arunak were constructing the 180-feet-long bridge along the strategically important Nacho- Chung Road near the remote Limeking circle in the district that shares border with China, Project Arunank R S told

He said that he received the information of the incident on Tuesday from officials at the due to

Pioneers Baidur Rehman, Pramod Kumar, and died instantly, while hydraulic operator Anil Budhwar, who had suffered grievous injuries in his spine and pelvis, died during evacuation to district headquarters Daporijo, said.

"The body of the four pioneers got stuck at the bridge but three were recovered when the last report was received and being sent to their native places," he said.

said rescue operations were affected due to incessant rains, besides very strong water current and high water level of the river and steep cliff of the

"Diving team, including Army personnel, has been making all out efforts to retrieve the bodies," he said.

He said the compensation as per laid down norms would be paid to the kin of the dead, while a departmental inquiry has been ordered.

The 128 (RCC) under 23 (BRTF) is constructing the challenging road involving cutting and widening hilly terrain, bridging water gap and surfacing formation cutting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)