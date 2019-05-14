5 BRO personnel killed during construction of bridge in

-
ALSO READ
Richo asks DC of Lower Subansiri to make TAH verification
Ranganadi Hydro Electric project to shut down for 3 months
Arunachal will reconstruct old buildings built during UT days:
Wreckage of World War II era US aircraft found in Arunachal
Arrangements complete for Arunachal Pradesh polls: Addl CEO
-
Five personnel of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has been killed in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh while constructing a steel bailey bridge, an official said Tuesday.
The incident happened on May 11 when the personnel of Project Arunak were constructing the 180-feet-long bridge along the strategically important Nacho-Tama Chung Chung Road near the remote Limeking circle in the district that shares border with China, Project Arunank Chief Engineer Brigadier R S Rawal told PTI.
He said that he received the information of the incident on Tuesday from officials at the accident site due to poor telephone connectivity.
Pioneers Baidur Rehman, Pramod Kumar, Mahabir Sah and Tapan Nath died instantly, while hydraulic operator Anil Budhwar, who had suffered grievous injuries in his spine and pelvis, died during evacuation to district headquarters Daporijo, Brigadier Rawal said.
"The body of the four pioneers got stuck at the bridge but three were recovered when the last report was received and being sent to their native places," he said.
Brigadier Rawal said rescue operations were affected due to incessant rains, besides very strong water current and high water level of the Subansiri river and steep cliff of the accident site.
"Diving team, including Army personnel, has been making all out efforts to retrieve the bodies," he said.
He said the compensation as per laid down norms would be paid to the kin of the dead, while a departmental inquiry has been ordered.
The 128 Road Construction Company (RCC) under 23 Border Road Task Force (BRTF) is constructing the challenging road involving cutting and widening hilly terrain, bridging water gap and surfacing formation cutting.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU