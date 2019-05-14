Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramirez to join the cast of '355'

-
ALSO READ
Dark Phoenix is culmination of all X-Men films: director Simon Kinberg
Regret how Dark Phoenix story was handled in 'X-Men: The Last Stand': Simon Kinberg
Nicholas Hoult discusses his future in 'X-Men' films
Working with Bryan Singer was unpleasant: Sophie Turner
Storm has barely anything to say in 'X-Men' films, says Alexandra Shipp
-
Actors Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez will be joining the crew of "355", directed by Simon Kinberg.
The spy thriller's preliminary cast includes Jessica Chastain,Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing.
Stan recently appeared in "Avengers: Endgame" and Ramirez was last seen as Gianni Versace in the second installment of "The American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace" series.
According to Variety, the shooting of the film, penned by Theresa Rebeck, is scheduled to start on July 8 in Paris.
The movie will be produced by Freckle Films' Chastain and Kelly Carmichael, alongside Kinberg's Kinberg Genre.
"'355' is a globe trotting adventure in which, Chastain, Nyong'o, Cruz and Fan play spies from different international agencies around the world.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU