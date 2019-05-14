JUST IN
Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramirez to join the cast of '355'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actors Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez will be joining the crew of "355", directed by Simon Kinberg.

The spy thriller's preliminary cast includes Jessica Chastain,Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing.

Stan recently appeared in "Avengers: Endgame" and Ramirez was last seen as Gianni Versace in the second installment of "The American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace" series.

According to Variety, the shooting of the film, penned by Theresa Rebeck, is scheduled to start on July 8 in Paris.

The movie will be produced by Freckle Films' Chastain and Kelly Carmichael, alongside Kinberg's Kinberg Genre.

"'355' is a globe trotting adventure in which, Chastain, Nyong'o, Cruz and Fan play spies from different international agencies around the world.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 18:56 IST

