Three Nepali journalists are being probed for circulating a item on the Dalai Lama, officials said Tuesday, in a sign of growing Chinese influence on its small neighbour.

The journalists, who work with Nepal's agency (RSS), were asked for clarifications after translating a wire report about the Dalai Lama's discharge from a hospital and his return to Dharamshala in April.

The circulation of the translation coincided with the visit of Nepal's to on invitation of Chinese

Hari Adhikari, of RSS, said that a committee has been formed and the management will decide whether to take any action against the three after it submits a report.

"As the national agency, we don't carry news that is against the foreign policy of our country and affects the relationship with our neighbours," Adhikari said.

Nepal, home to around 20,000 Tibetans, is under intense pressure from its giant neighbour over the exiles, and has repeatedly said it is committed to one- policy.

China is among the top development partners for the impoverished nation, pumping in over USD 58.7 million in the last fiscal year into developing hydroelectricity, roads and infrastructure.

In May 2017, signed up to Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road initiative, a massive infrastructure drive that critics say is at the centre of the Asian giant's push to expand its global influence.

"China's interest and influence of China has been consistently increasing in and our government is also positive towards addressing their security and strategic concerns," said Geja Sharma Wagle, Kathmandu-based

Once a safe haven for Tibetans, increased police crackdowns in have discouraged protests and even celebrations within the community.

