5 shot dead in Delhi; Kejriwal urges LG, Home Min to look into law and order situation

Five people were shot dead in four different incidents here since Thursday evening, following which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised concern over the city's law and order situation, and urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the issue.
The Delhi Police, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, claimed that all the attacks were over personal enmity.
"Five murders in Delhi in last 24 hours is an extremely serious situation. I appeal to @LtGovDelhi & @HMOIndia to urgently look into the law and order situation of the national capital," Kejriwal tweeted Friday.
The chief minister has been demanding that the Delhi Police be brought under the control of the city government
The Delhi Police said in all four cases personal enmity was the reason behind the attacks.
"The murders have all been confirmed to be personal enmity related. Accused previously known to victim & already arrested in some cases. Overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5% Crime by use of fire arms is down by 5.65% Crime against women is down by 11.5% @ArvindKejriwal (sic)," the Delhi Police tweeted.
Two people died in separate incidents of shootouts in outer-north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said Friday.
In the first incident, 42-year-old property dealer Chander Shekhar, a resident of Shradhanand Colony, was shot dead on Thursday evening.
Police suspect that the accused persons, residents of the same colony, killed him over a monetary or property issue.
The assailants have been identified and a search has been launched to nab them, a senior police officer said.
In the second incident in the same area, a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by two persons on Thursday night, police said.
Sonu (name changed), the deceased, had a quarrel with some persons of the same locality around three days ago and they could be behind the attack, according to a senior police officer.
Unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old Amit Kochar in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area. In Nand Nagri, Khurvesh (40) and Kanchi (28) were shot dead.
Khurvesh was named in 41 cases in the national capital and marked as a "bad character" in police records, police said.
Kanchi, police said, used to work as a driver with a doctor and was merely accompanying Khurvesh, his neighbour when the two were attacked.
Kanchi does not have a criminal record, they added.
The accused had fired seven to eight rounds at the victims, a senior police officer said.
The two were rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.
Thakur said it seems like a case of personal enmity.
