50-yr-old woman attempts suicide at metro station, rescued

A 50-year-old woman Friday allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train at Seelampur metro station, police said.

The woman has been identified as Kamlesh Jain, a resident of Shanti Mohalla Seelampur, they said.

According to police, the woman jumped on the tracks as the train was approaching the platform. However, she laid between the tracks as the train passed over her. She was later rescued and sent to the

The woman laid at 9.46 am on platform number 2 at She received no injury.

"The train was going towards in Ghaziabad when the incident happened. There was a minor delay in the service which was later restored," a said.

The incident took place on Friday morning at

