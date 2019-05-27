500 Schools, 1000+ Educators, 100+ Education Startups Across the Globe Come Together to Recognize Excellence in Education at International School Awards

/ -- Awards (ISA - India), a two-day event hosted by , on May 24-25, 2019 saw over 500 schools, 1000+ educators and 100+ startups across the globe come together, under one roof. The goal was to open a dialogue with the international community, as well as celebrate and reward their contributions. The event was presented by Robogenie, powered by Robochamps and Chhapai.com, and supported by

The theme of this year's event was 'Building for the Future' with a vision to revolutionize the System. believes that its future students have to run parallel with the advancing technological aspects. Thus, with this in mind, Awards & Conference was designed to provide a platform where all the great contributors come together under one roof to resolve the present day needs of the students. For awards, the event received a total of 9673 nominations of educators from 43 countries.

Hon'ble Dr. Niyati Chitkara, Principal, School, declared Awards & Conference open in the presence of Dr. Jawahar Surisetti, to Government, TED Speaker, Author; Mr. Akshay Ahuja, Founder, Robochamps; Mr. Rajesh Batra, Founder, Chappai.com; and Col. Rakesh Sharma, Associate Director, Dignitaries and delegates from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Singapore, UAE, and South Africa, were in attendance to open a dialogue with the international education community, as well as celebrate and reward their contributions.

To bring about the change and inculcate innovations in a student's life, ISA created three sub-themes to further segregate the pathway for a 'Better Future'. Global Megatrends, Entrepreneurship Skills, Technological Learning, Brand Building, among others, were a part of the conference. Experts acknowledged how Artificial Intelligence, Teachers, Schools, and Education play a vital role in a student's life. A Knowledge Village - an exhibition platform with more than 10+ stalls, was also set up at the to showcase and promote 'educational' tools, products and services to the attendees of ISA.

Day 1, Keynote Sessions and Panel Discussions motivated experts to find a balance between the technologies and educative learning. With great topics aligned, the event had on board the best of the speakers sharing their mastery and inspiring everyone during the morning session where & TED Speaker, Dr. spoke about the 'Power of Counselling'; & Ms. expressed how ' is the Future'; Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Co- & CEO, Mr. gave everyone 'Lessons in the Brand Building: How to build an educational brand'; and finally the famous 'human calculator' & of showed the audience how he is 'Quicker than a Calculator'. The afternoon session saw a constructive Panel Discussion on 'Emerging Technologies', where experts asked and discussed will shape the future. Panelists - Mrs. Taruna Vashisht, Founder Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Mohali; Ms. Ritika Subhash, of Schools, Indian Subcontinent, Mangahigh.com; Mr. Abhiraj Malhotra, Founder, School Pad; and Mr. Akshay Ahuja, Founder, Robochamps presented their views and shared examples and possibilities on the subject, while Mr. Mario Fishery, of Technology Support at moderated the discussion to a meaningful consensus giving the educators a blueprint to building the classroom of the future.

Day 2, the first half of the session saw Dr. Attaullah Wahidyar, Senior to the of Afghanistan, shedding light upon - 'Peace, Justice and Strong Institution'. Other speakers who offered insider insights with inspiring keynote addresses, included - Dr. Deepak Vohra, to the of and Guinea-Bissau, shared his insights on 'Global Megatrends'; and Hon'ble Dr. Niyati Chitkara, Principal, School, spoke about 'Teachers and School Education'. The resounding message - all came in an alliance towards one goal of building a brighter future and rooted for bringing change in the student's education with digital techniques to ease up the learning. Next, insightful Panel Discussions on 'Entrepreneurship in Schools' was held during the afternoon session. Experts deliberated on 'Entrepreneurship in School' while discussing the importance of skills in the changing economy, and introducing these to students using case studies, field work, thinking tools, interactive games and moderated discussions. Panelists include - Mr. Ayush Gupta, Former Secretary, E-cell, IIT Roorkee; Mr. Siddharth Bansal, Founding CEO, Bansal EnviroTech 'A Green Company'; Mr. Mani Ramalingam, & Founder, Techoptions Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.; and Mr. Sameer Sharma, Founder, The discussion was moderated by Mr. Rahul Naverker, Founder & CEO, IndiaNetworks.

International School Awards & Conference concluded on a high note with an Awards Ceremony. Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University; gave away the prestigious Awards to winners in a glittering function attended by over 200 delegates from over 12 countries across the globe. The awards recognize excellence in education and outstanding contribution in innovation & Leadership, of School Heads, School Entrepreneurs and Teachers from across the globe.

Speaking about the mega event, Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Traditional lecture halls cannot equip every student for whatever their unique future holds, whether they move on to study further or enter the job market. With International School Awards & Conference, Chitkara University aimed to open a dialogue with the international education community by not only unlocking the potential of flexible, challenging educational innovations that focus on student needs, but also predicting what the future of learning should look like while taking cue from others who are taking bold steps into the future using ground-breaking methods. This remarkable event redefined education, gave us all boundless resources and helped us envision a future that promotes diversity, creativity and collaboration."



About Chitkara University:



In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its campus 30 km from Chandigarh, on the In 2010, Chitkara University was established by the State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, one of the best universities in is a government recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.

Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the country are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.

Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their strong academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state-of-the-art campus facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)