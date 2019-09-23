6 held for illegal liquor party at Gurgaon farmhouse

Six people were arrested in a joint raid early Sunday by the police and the excise department for allegedly illegally organising a liquor party at a farmhouse here, officials said.

They said the six -- Saurabh Sharma, Hammad, Sohan, Akram, Pankaj and Manish -- began the party at the Jain Farmhouse inside the Bharat Yatra Kendra in Bhondsi area on Saturday night.

The Bharat Yatra Kendra is spread across 588 acres and the Jain Farmhouse is one of farmhouses on the sprawling plot.

Police said the accused were playing loud music which disturbed the residents of the adjoining areas and one of them informed the local police about it.

Senior excise officer Som Dutt said he informed the Station House Officer of the concerned Bhondsi police station about it.

"We constituted a team of excise officer and reached the Jain Farmhouse. We found that the one of the six accused (who were later arrested) was playing DJ music very loudly, two others were serving liquor and three others were operating food and bar stalls," Som Dutt said.

He said the accused failed to show any license to organise such a liquor party.

The accused said that they organized the party on the direction of the farmhouse owner.

"We recovered 35 beer bottles, five bottles of whisky, 15 empty bottles and music instruments," Som Dutt said.

"We have registered an FIR against them under relevant sections of the excise act and arrested them. They were produced in the Gurgaon civil court which granted them bail. Over 50 guests enjoying the party were let off after a warning," said Subhash Bokan, a Gurgaon police spokesperson.

