6 in Canadian family killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Six members of a Canadian family heading for a vacation were among the 18 Canadians killed in the crash of an Ethiopian passenger jet.

The said Monday that 14-year-old and 13-year-old were with their parents and grandparents on the plane. The 37-year-old mother Kosha Vaidya, 45-year-old father Prerit Dixit, 71-year-old grandfather and 63-year-old grandmother also died.

The mother's brother, Manant Vaidya, says the family vacation to was supposed to be first visit for his sister to her birthplace in decades. He says the teenage girls were excited about plans to go on a He says they wanted to see all the animals without cages.

