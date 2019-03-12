US to take 'immediate' action on Boeing jet if needed: official

US safety officials said Monday they will take immediate action if they identify safety problems concerning Boeing's 737 MAX 8, two of which have now crashed in five months.

"The FAA continuously assesses and oversees the safety performance of US commercial aircraft," the Federal Administration said in a statement.

"If we identify an issue that affects safety, the FAA will take immediate and appropriate action." The FAA has notified other global civil authorities that it may soon share safety information concerning Boeing's 737 MAX 8, the statement said.

One of the aircraft, operating as Flight ET302, crashed Sunday southeast of shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 passengers and crew members aboard.

The same jet model, a more fuel-efficient version of the 737, crashed in late October, leaving 189 people dead, also just moments after takeoff.

An FAA team is currently in participating in an investigation into the latest crash with investors from the

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but the says investigators have recovered the black-box flight recorders from the Nairobi-bound jet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)