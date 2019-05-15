JUST IN
Body of history-sheeter found in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district

Press Trust of India  |  Kota (Rajasthan) 

The body of a 50-year-old man with fatal injuries on the head was found by the side of a road in Rupaheda village of Jhalawar district Wednesday morning, police said.

According to an official, the man, identified as Sagrem Mogiya, had around a dozen criminal cases lodged against him in various police stations of the district.

Injury marks on the head inflicted with some sharp weapon indicate that the man was killed by someone Tuesday night, a police official said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case of murder has been lodged against unidentified accused, the official said.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 18:31 IST

