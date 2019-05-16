Jawless fish may hold key to effective brain cancer treatment: Report

A found in jawless parasitic fish can be used to deliver anti- drugs directly to brain tumours, as well as lead to more effective treatments for trauma and stroke, a study has found.

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, found that molecules from the immune system of the parasitic sea lamprey may also be combined with a wide array of other therapies, offering hope to treat like multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's or even

"We believe it could be applied as a across multiple conditions," said Eric Shusta, a at the in the US.

When injected into the bloodstream, many drugs cannot reach targets in the brain as the blood-brain barrier prevents large molecules from leaving the blood vessels in the brain, researchers said.

In conditions such as brain cancer, stroke, trauma and multiple sclerosis, however, the barrier becomes leaky in and around the locations, researchers said.

The study found that leaky barrier offers a unique point of entry, allowing molecules to access the brain and deliver drugs precisely on target.

"Molecules like this normally couldn't ferry cargo into the brain, but anywhere there's a blood-brain barrier disruption, they can deliver drugs right to the site of pathology," Shusta said in a statement.

Researchers said that the technology takes advantage of the fact that many disrupt body's natural defense mechanism -- the blood-brain barrier, which lines the blood vessels of the central nervous system, protecting the brain from circulating toxins or pathogens.

They also linked the molecules to a called doxorubicin. The treatment prolonged survival in mouse models of glioblastoma, an

"This could be a way to hold therapies in place that don't otherwise accumulate well in the brain so they can be more effective," said from the

"There are processes that disrupt the blood-brain barrier and we could conceive of delivering a variety of different therapies with these molecules," said from the University of in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)