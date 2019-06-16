6 of family killed as car rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura

Six persons of a family were killed on their way to after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's district on Sunday, police said.

Three persons were also critically injured in the accident that happened around 9 am near milestone number 140 that falls under the jurisdiction of station, about 30 km from city.

The car, a Wagon R, which was going from to rammed into a truck moving ahead of it, of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

Five persons of the family, which was from Jewar in district, were killed instantly, while another succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital, he added.

Three women and a girl were among those killed.

The injured have been taken to a hospital in where their condition is stated to be critical.

Those killed have been identified as Neeraj (25), Anita (30), Vishnu (25), Karuna (22) and Suresh (25) and a 13-year-old girl whose name is yet to be confirmed.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the said.

Police said the car was completely smashed and in order to bring out the bodies they had to use

The fled with his vehicle from the spot after the incident, Shukla said, adding that further investigations into the incident are currently underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)