How India evacuated nearly 2,300 citizens during Israel-Lebanon war 2006!

had carried out one of its best evacuation operations from a war-like zone in 2006, when it brought back home around 2,300 people, including some from and Nepal, who were caught in the Israel- conflict, says a new book.

In Challenges of Governance: An Insider's View, former recalls his as a top bureaucrat on issues of governance, coalition and handling emergencies, like the evacuation of Indian citizens from the simmering war zone 13 years ago.

It was a rescue operation designed to provide support to those persons, mostly Indian citizens, who were caught in the war-like zone of Lebanon-Israel, he says, noting that 12,000 Indians were living in at the time.

Chaturvedi, who was overseeing the developments from New Delhi, recalls that tension was escalating in the region and travelling by road was becoming increasingly dangerous so the government opted for sea route to bring them to a port in from where planes would fly them to

The Israelis started bombarding Lebanese positions, and there was a naval blockade of the With escalating tensions, the Indian embassy in evacuated families of its staffers, as it was becoming a dangerous conflict zone and lives were in danger.

This evacuation was done via neighbouring The families travelled by road to and then from its capital, Damascus, undertook an onward journey to But this was worrisome, for there were about 12,000 Indians living in Lebanon then, and many were scared for their lives. There were also a large number of residents from other South Asian countries, the US and who wanted to be evacuated, he says.

On July 18, 2006, while discussing the situation with the of naval staff he said they were informed that several Indian ships were in the region for naval exercises, and that they were returning and could be used for the Lebanon evacuation.

There were, however, several risks, for which we had to be adequately prepared. The decision had to be taken immediately, as our ships would be entering the any time, and once they did, their return would be time-consuming. Traffic was only one-way and the movement was strictly controlled by Egyptian port authorities. The width of the canal was small and did not permit any U-turns.

"Our ships were going to be involved in a humanitarian exercise and we were worried they might get caught in the crossfire between and Lebanon, adds.

Indian ships heard a lot of messages and communication chatter which made it clear that was going to put a blockade on the Lebanese port, while several people who were to be evacuated lost their papers in disturbed conditions and had to be given temporary documents, he recalls.

Coordination was required with authorities. Our in and for Lebanon needed to be in close touch with the local authorities and the government of We needed an understanding so that the exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel could be temporarily stopped when the evacuation process was going on, says in the book, brought out by Rupa Publications.

We worked out a plan so that those wishing to be evacuated could be helped by the Indian embassy and moved to Ships of the were then to be used to evacuate them to Larnaca, the neighbouring was then expected to bring them back to Delhi, he says, adding the was also briefed.

Further the Indian authorities needed to negotiate several issues despite previous to ensure the transit was smooth and seamless.

... This required constant liaison with the local authorities. This was important, as many of the people being evacuated from Lebanon did not have complete

Immigration and security issues had to be sorted out. The problem was compounded as coordination with the Lebanese port authority was required and getting to them was a problem. Considering that more than 2,000 people were coming to board the ships, extensive arrangements were required for the journey, he says.

Chaturvedi recalls did not operate from Cyprus then and special permission was sought for allotting parking bays to the a number of flights of the national career, while the Indian to Cyprus was in touch with local authorities to enable a quick issue of visas to the Air India crew.

Also, since getting visas for so many people travelling via Cyprus was not acceptable to their government under the (EU) system, a novel system of transit slips was evolved. This would enable a transfer of passengers straight from the naval ships to the Air India aircraft.

Our preparations paid off and the evacuation process went smoothly, and was well appreciated by both the NRIs and neighbouring and Nepal, whose citizens were also brought home by the Air India flights. Nearly 2,300 individuals were evacuated. It indicated the effectiveness of our system in emergencies, he says.

Sabharwal, later recalled to me, India's evacuation operation via Cyprus was considered as best coordinated and most efficient by the government of Cyprus, foreign correspondents, diplomats and In fact, it was described a role model for the EU and other nations to emulate', he writes.

