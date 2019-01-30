6 students arrested for ganja peddling

: Six students were arrested here for allegedly supplying ganja and 50 kg of the narcotic substance was seized from them, officials said Wednesday.
Following a tip-off, the six engineering and polytechnic students were arrested by Excise Enforcement teams here Tuesday.
They had allegedly brought the ganja from Visakhapatnam in private buses, an Excise official said.
A total of 50 kg dry ganja was seized allegedly from their possession, the official added.
A hunt is on to nab another accused, who is absconding, the official said and warned private bus operators their buses would be seized if it was found that their vehicles were used for transporting narcotic substances.
