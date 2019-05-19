64.81 per cent polling in 3 LS seats in Jharkhand till 4 pm

-
ALSO READ
Candidates shall disclose criminal cases through
Maha EVM snags: Cong approaches EC, NCP says something fishy
Youth booked for raising 'false' complaint about EVM
Elections in 3 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand on April 29
EC orders re-poll in 19 polling stations of Outer Manipur LS constituency
-
The fate of 42 candidates was sealed in EVMs Sunday as an estimated 64.81 per cent of the over 45.64 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in three Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth and final phase of polling in Jharkhand.
Of the three Lok Sabha constituencies, Dumka recorded the highest turnout at 66.79 per cent, followed by Rajmahal at 64.68 per cent and Godda at 63.30 per cent, an Election Commission official said.
The voting percentage will be updated later as voters were still in queues despite conclusion of the scheduled voting time at 4 pm.
Polling was peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from the three Lok Sabha seats. Braving the summer heat, elderly voters also turned out in large numbers.
While 15 candidates were in the fray from Dumka, there were 14 contestants from Rajmahal and 13 from Godda.
Of the 42 contestants, five were women.
Chief Electoral Officer L. Khiangte said a total 6,258 control units, as many ballot units and 6,258 VVPATs had been set up in the three constituencies, besides 1260 control units, as many ballot units and 1884 VVPATs were in reserve.
Inspector General of Police (Operation) Ashish Batra said that 37,398 security personnel were deployed across the three constituencies as part of security arrangements.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU