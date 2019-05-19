64.81 per cent polling in 3 LS seats in Jharkhand till 4 pm

The fate of 42 candidates was sealed in EVMs Sunday as an estimated 64.81 per cent of the over 45.64 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in three constituencies in the fourth and final phase of polling in

Of the three constituencies, Dumka recorded the highest turnout at 66.79 per cent, followed by Rajmahal at 64.68 per cent and Godda at 63.30 per cent, an Election Commission said.

The voting percentage will be updated later as voters were still in queues despite conclusion of the scheduled voting time at 4 pm.

Polling was peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from the three seats. Braving the summer heat, elderly voters also turned out in large numbers.

While 15 candidates were in the fray from Dumka, there were 14 contestants from Rajmahal and 13 from Godda.

Of the 42 contestants, five were women.

said a total 6,258 control units, as many ballot units and 6,258 VVPATs had been set up in the three constituencies, besides 1260 control units, as many ballot units and 1884 VVPATs were in reserve.

of Police (Operation) said that 37,398 security personnel were deployed across the three constituencies as part of security arrangements.

