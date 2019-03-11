Candidates shall disclose criminal cases through

Chief Electoral Officer L. Khiangte Monday said that it is mandatory for candidates filing nominations for the elections in the state to disclose criminal cases against them through print/electronic media two days ahead of their nomination.

An election office press statement quoting Khiangte said that two days ahead of filing nominations, the candidates should give details about cases/conviction, if any, details through print and

The details in the print should not be less than font size of 12, it said.

He also said that political parties should also inform electoral officials about cases, if any, of their candidates.

Among a total 2,19,81,479 eligible voters, there are 1,15,07,697 males and 1,04,73,475 females---service polling constitute 35,219 and 307 votes of other genders.

Among the electorate, there are 13,125 total visually impaired voters, 11,629 total speech/hearing disabled voters, 45,563 locomotor disabled voters, 1,280 person with intellectual disability and other disability are 16,141.

Jharkhand, which goes to polls in four phases, has a total 14 seats---8 general, 1 Sc and 5 ST.

Polling will take place on April 29 for Palamau (SC), Chatra and Lohardaga (ST) seats while Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti (ST) and Hazaribagh will go to elections on May 6 and polling will take place on May 12 for Giridih, Dhanbad, and (ST). On May 19, Rajmahal (ST), Dumka (ST) and Godda will go for polling.

There will be 29,464 polling stations.

