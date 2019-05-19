70% of votes cast in seven polling stations in AP

: About 70 per cent of votes have been polled till 3 pm in seven polling stations in assembly constituency under the Lok Sabha segment of Andhra Pradesh, where re-poll is being held Sunday.

A minor clash was reported between Telugu Desam Party and YSR workers at Pulivarthivari Palle following which a case has been registered against TDP candidate

The election commission's Vinod Zutsi and monitored the polling process through webcasting from the command control centre at the Secretariat.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the seven polling stations with about 2,000-strong police force under the supervision of IPS officers.

In all, there are 5,451 voters, according to the

On Wednesday, the EC had ordered re-poll in five polling stations, on a petition by YSR candidate who alleged that a certain section of voters was not allowed to exercise their franchise.

The had on Friday petitioned the EC for a repoll in two polling stations in the same constituency, alleging irregularities.

Based on the recommendation of the chief electoral officer, the EC issued an order Saturday for the repoll to be conducted on Sunday in two polling stations pertaining to both assembly and Lok Sabha segments.

Late Saturday night, the High Court rejected a TDP writ petition for cancellation of the re-poll.

The submitted a video evidence of the gross malpractices in these polling booths, based on which the re-poll was ordered.

As such, the High Court rejected the TDP petition, clearing the way for the re-poll.

The results would be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)