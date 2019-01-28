Bandh affects normal life in Lekang area of Namsai district

-
The indefinite bandh called by three tribal bodies affected normal life in Lekang area of Namsai district on Monday, police said.
The three tribal bodies - United Peoples Movement of Lekang, Lekang Indigenous Forum and Deori Tribal Students Union have called the indefinite bandh from Monday demanding Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) to the Deori community living in Lekang area of the district.
Superintendent of Police, Namsai, Ankit Kumar Singh said the bandh affected normal life but there was no report any violence.
Lekang BJP mandal president, Jugesh Taye termed the bandh as "uncalled for" and said Chief Minister Pema Khandu has given positive indication to find a solution which could be expected from state cabinet by second week of February.
Taye said the state government is awaiting for the final report of the Joint High Powered (JHP) committee headed by senior minister Nabam Rebia which would be placed in the cabinet.
The decision of the cabinet on the report would be placed in the three-day state assembly scheduled to begin from February 21 next, he said.
Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have announced to grant PRC to non-Arunachalee communities residing in Namsai and Changlang districts of the state.
Several students bodies led by influential All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) along with civil societies have been opposing tooth and nail against governments decision to grant PRC to non-Arunachalees which they feel would curtail the rights of the indigenous people.
The state government had constituted the JHP to study the issue and the committee is likely to present the report to the state cabinet soon.
