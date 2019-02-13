WB chit fund scam: Left, Cong in war of words with TMC

Chit fund scams in echoed in the on Wednesday, with Left and members accusing the Trinamool of looting money of investors.

Members from the Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, were protesting in the Well when the discussion on 'The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018' was taken up.

Participating in the discussion, member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, looted the people of the state.

He also said that lakhs of people were looted and that their money should be returned.

CPI-M member alleged that has come up due to corruption and even remarked that some members of the party in the House should go to jail.

On both occasions, members from the BJP, which is engaged in a political slugfest with the over Saradha scam and other issues, were seen thumping their desks.

Later, members were seen shouting slogans against Salim.

Some members of the TMC are under the lens for their alleged role in chit fund scams.

TMC said took the trouble of getting arrested the main person in Saradha scam and wanted to know from the central government as what they were doing in the last five years with respect to the scam.

BJD B Mahtab said there should be a regulatory mechanism for the state and central governments to work against illegal deposit-taking activities.

While replying to the discussion, Piyush Goyal wondered what message would the school children sitting here take back amid continued slogan shouting by TMC members in the Well.

School children were among those sitting in the visitor's gallery.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)