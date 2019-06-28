M S Bitta calls for vote in Parliament on Article 370, 35A to identify 'traitors'

All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) chairman M S Bitta Friday called for a vote in Parliament on revocation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution, saying it will help the nation identify the "traitors".

He said once the two articles are revoked in Kashmir, people from across the country should buy land there to again convert the valley into the heaven it once used to be.

"Parliament is in session and the government should hold a vote to know who wants revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution. The nation will come to know about the nationalists and the traitors," Bitta told reporters.

"Sometime back a tall Kashmiri leader said there will be no one left in the valley to shoulder the tricolour if Article 370 is abrogated... We will unfurl the tricolour in the valley when Kashmir gets 'azadi' (from the special provisions). I will sell my land (in Punjab) and move to Kashmir to settle there," he said alluding to Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks.

Bitta alleged that a handful of people, funded by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, are defaming Kashmir and harming the local businesses.

The AIATF chief exuded confidence that terrorism will end in Kashmir soon.

"Over the last four years, there has not been a single terror incident in the country barring the Pathankot air base attack in Kashmir. Looking at the ground situation today, I can guarantee that terrorism in Kashmir will end within one year," he said.

He added that Punjab is peaceful today because all political parties, irrespective of their ideology and affiliations, came together to defeat terrorism.

Bitta lauded the BJP government's efforts to fight terrorism.

"Had this resolve been shown by the previous governments, there would have been no Kashmir problem today," he said.

He added that after the failure of the BJP-PDP government, the Centre has shown seriousness in dealing with the situation in Kashmir, which is evident in its decision to give the security forces a free hand.

Bitta also hailed the security forces and the government for the surgical strike and airstrike in Pakistan in response to the attacks in Uri and Pulwama.

On a question about attempts to revive terrorism in the name of Khalistan, he said a handful of people sitting abroad are conspiring, but the people of Punjab will never allow them to succeed.

"We are determined to foil any attempt by Pakistan and ISI in this connection," he said.

