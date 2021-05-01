Doctor among 8 dead at Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage

Eight Covid-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died due to shortage, officials said on Saturday.



The facility ran out of medical - for the second time in the space of a week - at 11.45 am on Saturday.

We are trying to revive five other critical patients, said a hospital official, reported PTI



"6 Covid patients died in ICU ward and 2 in main ward (due to shortage) today. We could not save them even after making effort from our end. Since this wave hit the country, we've been demanding oxygen from the govt," said Dr SCL Gupta, Medical Director of Delhi's Batra Hospital.“At 7 am, we raised an alarm that we will run out of oxygen by 12 pm. government didn’t have any oxygen to supply to us. We were without oxygen till 1:35 pm. As a result, we lost 8 patients,” Dr Sudhanshu Bankata, CEO, Batra Hospital, told a news channel.

Hospitals across the capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen.

The government has maintained that the city is not getting its allocated quantity of the life-saving gas.



Meanwhile, High Court on Saturday warned of contempt action against Centre if the allocated 490 MT of oxygen is not supplied to Delhi today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)