Army reviews security situation in run-up to Aarnath Yatra

Days before the start of Amarnath Yatra, the Army's Northern Command's top brass Wednesday reviewed security arrangements to ensure a safe and secure annual pilgrimage.

General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Lt Gen also reviewed the Army's operational readiness at various forward posts in Akhnoor and Reasi sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, said a Defence

He visited the forward posts and hinterlands bases in the two sectors along with Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, the added.

During his visit to forward posts, Lt Gen was also briefed about various measures initiated to monitor the intrusion and infiltration bids from across the Line of Control, he said.

The commanders also visited the hinterland bases, during which they were apprised of the formation's preparation for the upcoming pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas, he added.

They were briefed about the measures being taken to ensure safety and security of pilgrims through "superior and aggressive domination of the area" by the troops, he said.

The officers appreciated the measures put in place to thwart all possible nefarious designs of anti-national elements, he added.

The 46-day annual Amarnath is to begin from July 1 on two routes -- the traditional Pahalgam track in district and shortest Baltal track in district. The pilgrimage will conclude on August 15 coinciding with festival.

"The commanders interacted with soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism," the said.

He said the commanders also appreciated the standard operating procedures adopted by the units and formations in their areas of responsibilities to minimise casualties due to ceasefire violations and infiltration bids from across the border.

He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements, the said.

"The also appreciated the readiness and his morale of soldiers," the added.

