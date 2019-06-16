Avenues to set up fertilizer storage facilities in J-K will be explored: Mandaviya

Sunday said avenues will be explored to set up storage facility for fertilizers for creating buffer stock and ensure availability during peak season in Jammu &

of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Chemical & Fertilizers convened a review meeting regarding supply and availability of fertilizers in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement.

The said that avenues would be explored to set up storage facilities for fertilizers to create a buffer stock and ensure no shortages occur during peak demand seasons.

Mandaviya was also apprised of the problems being faced in the movement in the state, and the need for augmenting current infrastructure, including requirement of additional rake points.

He asked the supplying companies to ensure timely stocking of fertilizers, particularly in the valley in view of the closure of during winter and inclement weather conditions.

The officials and supplying companies were asked to adhere to the guidelines and deadlines to bring transparency in the fertilizer business and to ensure timely supply of quality fertilizers to the farmers.

He pitched for monitoring the correct data entry regarding fertilizer stocks and sale records by the wholesalers and retailers in their respective areas.

Stressing on the importance of inculcating sustainable and organic agricultural practices in farmers, the minister said indiscriminate and injudicious use of is harmful for health.

Mandaviya asked the department to actively promote use of organic/bio-fertilizers in the state, and directed them to engage with agriculture experts to identify sustainable ways for adoption of in farm sector.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of and fertilizer supplying companies.

