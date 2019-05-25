9 civilians killed in Yemen's Taez province: Medic, rebels

-
Nine civilians were killed in overnight air strikes east of Yemen's third city of Taez, a medic and rebel forces said Saturday.
Two children were among the nine killed in air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition fighting on the side of the government, a doctor at Al-Thawra hospital told AFP.
The doctor, who requested anonymity, said a number of other people were wounded.
The Huthi rebels said the coalition targeted a petrol station in Taez province, according to the rebel-run Saba news agency.
The city of Taez is under siege by the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels but controlled by pro-government forces, who are supported by the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Yemen's four-year conflict has triggered what the UN terms the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with over 24 million people, more than two-thirds of the population, in need of aid.
Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed.
