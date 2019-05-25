9 civilians killed in Yemen's Taez province: Medic, rebels

Nine civilians were killed in overnight air strikes east of Yemen's third city of Taez, a medic and rebel forces said Saturday.

Two children were among the nine killed in air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition fighting on the side of the government, a doctor at told AFP.

The doctor, who requested anonymity, said a number of other people were wounded.

The Huthi rebels said the coalition targeted a petrol station in province, according to the rebel-run agency.

The city of is under siege by the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels but controlled by pro-government forces, who are supported by the military coalition led by and the

Yemen's four-year conflict has triggered what the UN terms the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with over 24 million people, more than two-thirds of the population, in need of aid.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed.

