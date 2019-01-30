Patnaik inaugurates projects worth Rs 150 crore

Naveen Wednesday inaugurated 11 welfare projects worth Rs 150 crore and laid foundation stone of a number of projects in the tribal dominated district.

The inaugurated 11 welfare projects worth Rs 150 crore, laid foundation stone of six developmental projects and made four major announcements to woo the people of district ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly election.

Assembly elections in are due along with the Lok Sabha elections



Addressing a Mission Shakti conclave at Chhau Padia here, assured to revive the Urban Cooperative here, the license of which was cancelled by the Reserve of (RBI) for financial crisis in 2014.

The said the will provide funds for revival of the and hold discussion with the Centre in this regard. The people are facing difficulties for closure of the bank.

also announced construction of a ring road in the town for tackling flood situation and establishment of a research centre for Chhau Nrutya, a local folk dance form.

He also assured the people that the district's line Ayurved Mahavidyalaya will be developed into a government college.

At the conclave, Patnaik distributed Rs 15,000 each to 20,295 Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) as seed money. He also gave financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for 26 block-level women group federations in the district.

As announced earlier, Patnaik also gave Rs 3,000 to each of the 39,418 women SHGs for digital empowerment of the women under the Mission Shakti programme.

Patnaik has planned to follow Narendra Modi's trail and address public meetings where the opposition BJP held congregations during the past few months, according to a

Patnaik's Wednesday visit to Baripada came barely few weeks after Narendra Modi's visit to the tribal dominated district.

Modi has visited Baripada on January 5 and launched a number of projects in worth more than Rs 4,500 crore.

Patnaik has addressed a public meeting at Amalipalli ground in Jharsuguda where on September 22 attended a BJP rally.

