MP's panchayat dept employee caught taking Rs 30,000 bribe

The police Wednesday caught an employee of the in district allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, an said.

Than Singh Bilwal, of village panchayat of district,was caught red-handed while taking the bribe amount from local resident Babu Sumla, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Soni said.

As per the complaint, Bilwal had demanded Rs 40,000 for sanctioning of Rs 1.5 lakh funds to Sumla under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) so that he can construct his house. The bribe amount was later settled at Rs 30,000, he added.

Based on the complaint, the police laid a trap at Janpad Panchayat office of Udaygarh ( district) and caught Bilwal while accepting Rs 30,000, the SP said.

A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Act, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)