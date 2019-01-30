MP's panchayat dept employee caught taking Rs 30,000 bribe

-
The Lokayukta police Wednesday caught an employee of the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Department in Alirajpur district allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, an official said.
Than Singh Bilwal, assistant secretary of Uti village panchayat of Alirajpur district,was caught red-handed while taking the bribe amount from local resident Babu Sumla, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Soni said.
As per the complaint, Bilwal had demanded Rs 40,000 for sanctioning of Rs 1.5 lakh funds to Sumla under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) so that he can construct his house. The bribe amount was later settled at Rs 30,000, he added.
Based on the complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap at Janpad Panchayat office of Udaygarh (Alirajpur district) and caught Bilwal while accepting Rs 30,000, the SP said.
A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.
