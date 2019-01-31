A World Cup, and a team to match? Qatar get it right on the pitch

Qatar's transformation from also-rans to Asian Cup finalists was meticulously planned and has been years in the making -- and has finally given Qataris some as they prepare to host

The wealthy Gulf state has long projected its power through football, notably by winning the right to host and by buying Paris Saint-Germain, the club of Neymar, the world's most

What was missing was a respectable national team, but seem to have solved that problem after putting together a record-breaking run in hostile conditions in the United Arab

Plastic bottles and even shoes rained down on the Qatari players as they thrashed the hosts 4-0 to reach their first Asian Cup final, keeping an unprecedented sixth clean sheet in the process.

The ongoing Gulf blockade of has sent tensions sky-high, and with Qataris largely barred from UAE the Maroons have been virtually bereft of fans. But despite this, they have cut a swathe through the competition.

Almoez Ali has netted a record-equalling eight times, and Qatar's goal difference of scored 16, conceded none is the best in Asian Cup history.

It is a far cry from 2015, when lost all three group games and left with zero points, with the prospect of embarrassment looming on the horizon.

But whatever happens in Friday's final with Japan, Qatar have shown they need to be taken seriously in 2022, despite being the World Cup's first post-war hosts not to have previously played in the competition.

Qatar's success on the pitch stems from Doha's Academy, which has produced athletes of the calibre of world champion high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim.

But the major focus is and has gone to the lengths of buying clubs in and Belgium, and forging links with others including Leeds United, to give its players greater exposure.

The quality of the facilities is such that is sought out for warm-weather training by major European clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

It also searches far and wide for high-quality coaches, including current national team boss Felix Sanchez, who moved from Barcelona's academy in 2006.

Sanchez was in charge of Qatar's under-19s in 2014 when they won their first Asian title, with a squad including Ali and several others now at the Asian Cup.

"We work very hard all the time. Every training session we train together, it's like a family," Portuguese-born defender told AFP.

"All the time we're like a family, it's important. And we take that into the games... we're in the final because of that." After leaving Aspire, nearly all the players join Qatari teams with close links to the academy. Eight of the semi-final starters came from the same club,

"We like to keep the ball, play This is our style, it's good football, enjoyable. Believe me, we work very hard every training session to play like this," Correia said.

However, Qatar's expansion in is not without controversy and serial claims of corruption and vote-buying -- strongly denied by Qatari officials -- followed their victory in hosting race in 2010.

Among the claims were accusations that implicated Aspire, casting suspicion on its scouting network's activities in with strong influence within

Criticism of Qatar's treatment of migrant workers, moving the tournament to winter and the proposal to expand it to 48 teams have all contributed to what has been a rocky World Cup build-up.

But all this is of little concern to the team, who will take another step in their World Cup preparations when they play this year's Copa America as guests, along with

"We're working very hard with the young players in this team," said Correia. "All the players are 22, 23. This is all part of the thinking to prepare for 2022.

