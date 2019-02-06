Loans from co-op & development banks to be waived in 1st phase

Farm loans from banks and land development banks will be waived off in the first phase, said Wednesday.

Gehlot said camps would be held in the districts from Thursday to issue loan-waiver certificates.

The government has also announced waiver of debt up to Rs 2 lakh -- for defaulter farmers -- from commercial banks. It is in discussion with bank officials for carrying out the loan-waiver for the eligible farmers and this will be taken up in the next phase, the said.

" (Rahul Gandhi) had announced loan-waiver during election (campaign) and the is ready to fulfil the promise. The decision has already been taken and camps will being held from tomorrow," Gehlot told reporters at the party office here.

Gehlot had on December 19 announced to waive off farmers' entire short-term crop loans from banks and agricultural loans up to Rs 2 lakh for defaulter farmers from nationalised and other banks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)