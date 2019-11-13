Test-prep firm Aakash inks strategic pact with Samsung for digital learning

Aakash Educational Services Ltd, a comprehensive test preparatory service provider, on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Korean electronic giant to enable digital learning among students.

The partnership would help students in getting experience about online test environment through devices that would be made available by Samsung, a company statement said.

The devices would be in the form of tablets and mobiles exclusively for AESL students at a special offer price.

Competitive examinations such as JEE Main and are already conducted in computer based test format. AESL provides students' an opportunity to experience at an affordable cost.

"...we are putting our best foot forward by investing heavily in technology so that we constantly improve our offerings to students," AESL Co-Promoter and CEO, Aakash Chaudhry said.

"...we have tied up with to make available its products easily to students so to enable them to have easy access to online testing," he said.