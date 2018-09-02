Aanam Ramanarayana Reddy joins YSR Congress

The main opposition got a shot in the arm Sunday as former Aanam Ramanarayana joined the party.

Aanam, one of the close associates of late Chief Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, is a strong man from district.

He joined the in 2016 after quitting from but fell out with the party and had been staying away from its activities for several months now.

The former met YSRC chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, during the latter's ongoing foot march in Madugula in district, and formally joined the party, ending months of speculation.

"The TDP grossly failed in fulfilling the promises it made to people. For four years, the TDP sailed with the BJP but is staging the estrangement drama only because it failed the people in all respects.

The BJP, too, cheated the people of AP," Aanam said on the occasion.

He wished all success to Jagan who "is trying to stand by the people with his paada yatra."



YSRC V Vijayasai Reddy, former V Varaprasad, MLA K Sridhar and others were present on the occasion.

