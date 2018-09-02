Aanam Ramanarayana Reddy joins YSR Congress

The main opposition YSR Congress got a shot in the arm Sunday as former minister Aanam Ramanarayana Reddy joined the party.
Aanam, one of the close associates of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, is a strong man from SPS Nellore district.
He joined the Telugu Desam Party in 2016 after quitting from Congress but fell out with the party and had been staying away from its activities for several months now.
The former Finance Minister met YSRC chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, during the latter's ongoing foot march in Madugula in Visakhapatnam district, and formally joined the party, ending months of speculation.
"The TDP grossly failed in fulfilling the promises it made to people. For four years, the TDP sailed with the BJP but is staging the estrangement drama only because it failed the people in all respects.
The BJP, too, cheated the people of AP," Aanam said on the occasion.
He wished all success to Jagan who "is trying to stand by the people with his paada yatra."
YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, former MP V Varaprasad, MLA K Sridhar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.
