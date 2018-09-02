Ashwin Datta, Vishnu steal the spotlight in JK National

Chennai's stole the show in the second round of FMSCI National Racing Championship here Sunday, setting the stage for a thrilling three-way tussle for supremacy in the Euro JK 2018 category.

Chennai's and continued to hold sway in the LGB 4 and Gixxer categories respectively while 14-year old won his first-ever race.

Aizawl's booked his trip to for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup qualifiers next month.

He posted the fastest timing in the qualifiers over the two rounds of Red Bull Road to Rookies.

He finished on 32 points along with PC Andy Lalhmangaihsanga, who won the second race.

The Euro JK races was a thrilling affair as Ashwin Datta, and went all out for the top position on the championship leaderboard.

Level on 43 points each before the weekend's final race, Ashwin proved to be the man with nerves of

He won the morning race and claimed the second place in the afternoon to take a wafer thin lead of one point, with 50 points in his kitty.

Mumbai's surged to the second place by amassing 29 points over the weekend.

He struggled with his car but still managed to finish second in Race 3.

He began on P10 in Race 4 and moved to the fifth before inching up to the third place.

He now has 49 points after his two victories on first day.

is right behind them with 48 points.

The seasoned Vishnu (MSport) began with yet another commanding performance in the LGB 4 Sunday.

Starting from P7, thanks to the reverse grid, he quickly made his way past the traffic to clinch Race 2 with 5.9 seconds to spare.

He was, however, up against it in Race 3, with teammate and (Dark Don Racing) outmanoeuvring him early on.

Vishnu went for the kill in the final lap and dislodged Rohit but couldn't deny the wily Rangasamy a much-deserved victory.

Rohit took the third place in both the races.

The Novice Cup saw a thrilling finish, with the foiling Vishwas Vijayaraj's ( racing) attempt for a double in virtually the last lap.

As the cars regrouped and went for broke, and sandwiched Vishwas, and left him in their trail.

But Ashwin was slapped a 10-second penalty for avoidable collision, which saw him tumbling down to the eighth place.

It gave Tijil, a who was born with and had to be operated upon twice just to walk normally, an opportunity to grab his first ever victory at this level.

Chennai's continued his unbeaten run in the Gixxer Cup, winning his fourth race on the trot.

and Malasawmdawnglama took the other two places on the podium.

Results (Provisional): Euro JK 18: Race 3: 1. Ashwin Datta; 2. Nayan Chatterjee; 3.

Race 4: 1. Brayan Perera; 2. Ashwin Datta; 3. Nayan Chatterjee.

LGB 4: Race 2: 1. (Msport, Chennai); 2. (MSport, Chennai); 3. (Dark Don Racing, Delhi).

Race 3: 1. Raghul Rangasamy; 2. Vishnu Prasad; 3. Rohit Khanna.

Gixxer Cup: 1. Joseph Matthew; 2. Syed Muzammil Ali; 3. Malasawmdawnglama.

Novice Cup: 1. (Momentum Motorsports, Bangalore); 2. Huzaifa Tinwala (Prudent Motorsports, Ahmedabad); 3. Yokeshwaran Krishnavelu (MSport, Coimbatore). Red Bull Road To Rookies: 1. PC Andy Lalhmangaihsanga; 2. Jerome Vanlalrengpuia; 3. Eshaan Shankar.

