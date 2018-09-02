Two retired IAS officers join Cong in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Two retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from have joined the ahead of the state Assembly elections slated for later this year.

While former IAS and the states ex- joined the Sunday, former bureaucrat RPS was inducted Saturday.

They were inducted into the party in the presence of AICC in charge P L Punia, state and other leaders.

"Congress party leaders, particularly from my area Kunkuri (in tribal-dominated Jashpur district of the state), have been requesting me from the past one year to join," Minj said.

"I had been doing public service earlier and it is just an extension of that in a different form," he added.

"I believe in the ideology of which respects the multi-lingual, multi-culture, multi-caste and multi-religious framework of the country and works for the development of all," Minj said.

He is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Kunkuri though Minj added that a decision on it would be taken by high command.

Minj, a 1978 batch IAS officer, retired as additional in 2011 and was then appointed Chief of the State Information Commission, a post he held till 2016.

Tyagi, an who was inducted into the IAS in 2001, had joined Saturday.

Following his retirement in 2015, was appointed as of the and had resigned from the post in May this year.

Tyagi, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar who now lives in in Chhattisgarh, had earlier served as of Dhamtari, and Janjgir Champa.

"As a bureaucrat, I have done social welfare but there were certain limitations. I believe a political platform is very essential do it on a wider scale," he said.

Recently, 2005 batch IAS O P Choudhary had quit government service and joined the ruling BJP.

