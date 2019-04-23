Congress a vote cutter in Delhi: AAP

The Party on Tuesday called the a 'vote cutter party' saying for party in will mean the BJP.

Speaking to the media along with all the seven candidates, leader said his party is confident of winning all the seven seats here as the BJP and the have cheated people over statehood.

" for in is same as voting for BJP as it is nothing more than a vote cutter in Delhi," he said.

"Both the parties are contesting without any agenda in Each vote in this election is important and people should know that the Congress is trying to help the BJP," he added.

He said the two national parties are launching celebrity candidates as they are afraid with AAP's presence on the ground.

--IANS

nks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)