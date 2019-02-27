AAP govt to give electricity subsidy to farmers

The Party (AAP) government has decided to give of Rs 105 per KW per month on fixed charges to farmers in Delhi, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by on Tuesday.

"The is expected to benefit at least 11,000 consumers. A provision of Rs 7.50 crore has been made for this," the statement said.

The subsidy on exiting tariff will be provided on fixed charges to agricultural connections in for financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20, with effect from April 1, 2018, it said.

It said the distribution companies (discoms) will have to ensure that subsidy is released only to genuine agricultural consumers.

A special audit of subsidy released to discoms and that passed on to the consumers account may be undertaken by Electricity Regulatory Commission(DERC), it added.

