AAP MLA threatened to shoot me, says Delhi BJP chief

Manoj Tiwari, who entered into a scuffle with members during the inauguration of 'Signature Bridge' here, Sunday alleged that an MLA threatened to shoot him.

He alleged that a few policemen also misbehaved with him.

"The policemen who entered into a scuffle with me have been identified. The additional DCP-I of this area is saying that some volunteers were injured. I will show them what police is in just four days," an agitated Tiwari said.

The BJP and his supporters had reached the venue of the inaugural function. and his deputy were not present when the protest took place.

Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the function and took a dig at the Kejriwal government, saying he would be present at the bridge to welcome the

In a party statement, the BJP said, "AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan attacked the at the instance of Kejriwal".

Khan, however, denied the charges.

"Why was he (Tiwari) there and trying to come on the stage? What was his intention? Why didn't police stop him? I was just trying to stop Tiwari from coming on the stage. His allegation that I threatened to shoot him is laughable," the AAP said.

A video of the alleged incident emerged in which Khan could be seen shoving Tiwari and scuffling with him close to the stage where the and his cabinet colleague were attending the inaugural function.

"A police call was made from the spot and now we are going to lodge a complaint at station," said Neelkant Bakshi, co-convener of Delhi BJP's

Tiwari said he had gone to the venue to share the moment of joy with people, but he was threatened.

"See the politics of In the night tweeted that you are welcome, but why did raise barricade there when I reached there along with 1,200 people? The agitated AAP volunteers created ruckus and an MLA who is on bail threatened to shoot me and pushed me," the BJP said in a tweet.

Tiwari had earlier expressed his displeasure over not being invited to the event despite being the of the area.

"The construction work of the bridge was in limbo when I met the and made available fund for it during the President's rule in 2014. Kejriwal and his government that are indulging in low-grade politics are unaware of this," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)