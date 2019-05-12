Raghav Chadha accuses BJP workers of bogus voting, colliding with police

AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha Sunday accused workers of casting bogus votes in Sangam Vihar.

No immediate reaction was available from the or police.

Chadha alleged that the workers have collided with the police and are casting their ballots again and again after removing the ink.



"BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar in BJP scarves, a person voted four times. We identified 8-10 such people and caught one red-handed," he said.

He claimed that these tactics are being used by his BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri.