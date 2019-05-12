BJP hands over representation to Raj Guv against rising crime incidents against Dalits, women

The BJP Sunday staged a demonstration and handed over a representation to Singh here against rising incidents of crime against Dalits and women in the state.

A delegation of the party led by its state president, Madan Lal Saini, handed over a representation to the and requested him to forward a detailed report of the state government's "failure in maintaining law and order".

The delegation also handed over two lists of crime against women and Dalits reported recently.

In the representation, the BJP cited the example of the recent gan-grape of a woman in Alwar and said that the government failed to maintain law and order and the crime against women and Dalits have increased.

Earlier in the day, scores of the party workers demonstrated at the civil lines railway crossing here.

