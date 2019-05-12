Five teachers booked for fake degrees in Shamli

Five teachers of government primary schools were booked for cheating and forgery in Uttar Pradesh's district after their degrees were found to be fake, police said on Sunday.

According to Gita Verma, B.Ed certificates of the five teachers were allegedly found to be fake during an inquiry held on Saturday.

The accused had submitted fake B.Ed certificates of and were employed as teachers for many years, Verma said.

The department has directed officials for recovery of the salary drawn by the accused during service, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)