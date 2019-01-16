Meghalaya CM-led delegation to meet PM to express 'unhappiness' over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Chief Minister Conrad K will lead a delegation, including members from the BJP, to on Thursday to air its opposition against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, a said Wednesday.

The delegation will meet and to express their "unhappiness" over the Bill, told reporters here after a cabinet meeting.

He said the team will comprise all the members of the ruling Democratic Alliance (MDA), which include the BJP, NCP and some regional parties.

"We are leaving tomorrow and will meet and to lodge our unhappiness with the intention of the for passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," Tynsong said.

The state cabinet had passed a resolution to oppose the Bill last year.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

A large section of people and organisations in the northeast have opposed the bill saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

On the growing demand for the to come up with an official resolution in the Assembly with regards to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Tynsong said the question of passing a resolution does not arise.

"It (official resolution) does not carry any weight as opposition (to it) has already been lodged by government as well as the Opposition parties," he said.

The said the had already submitted its letter of opposition to the Bill to the Centre through the (JPC), which visited the state last year.

To another query, Tynsong said unlike the opposition which is divided over the issue, the ruling has maintained a firm stand to oppose the Bill.

"I request the to please be united on this issue," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)