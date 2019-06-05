Aayush Sharma to play army officer in his next 'Kwatha'

Aayush Sharma, who made his acting debut with "Love Yatri", will next star in an action-drama film, titled "Kwatha".

The 33-year-old will be portraying an in the film.

"It's a huge honour to play an I'm really looking forward to start shooting for the film," Aayush said in a statement here.

The said he has already started preparing for the film.

The film is inspired by true events and will show how few incidents change a man's opinion and perspective on certain things.

"Kwatha" is produced by and of Cult Entertainment and directed by

The film is most likely to go on floors around this year and is scheduled to release in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)