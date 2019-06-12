Goa govt begins survey over feasibility of 10 pc EWS quota

The government is conducting a survey to find out how many people would benefit from the legislative amendment to provide 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to the economically weaker sections in the general category, a said Wednesday.

Chief Minister Cabinet on Monday passed a resolution to implement the 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in government jobs and education in the state, besides the existing reservations.

The constitutional amendment to provide the 10 per cent quota was approved by Parliament in January this year and it later received assent of

The government's rural development and panchayati raj departments have begun collecting data on how many people in the state would actually benefit from the 10 per cent reservations for EWS, state BJP Narendra Sawaikar told reporters here.

"Right now, no figures are available as to how many people would benefit from this historic amendment. But, we feel a sizable population would get covered by it," he said.

