Abhimanyu, Prayas star in Bengal's record win

Youngster cracked his maiden Twenty20 century to continue his sublime form as former champions Bengal secured a record 159-run win over in their opening Group D fixture of the here Thursday.

The 23-year-old smashed five sixes and eight fours en route to his 56-ball 107 as Bengal piled 221/4 after being put in by at the

Abhimanyu's effort was brilliantly complemented by Royal Challengers Bangalore-recruit Prayas as the debutant leg-spinner claimed 4/14 in his Twenty20 debut while Pradipta Pramanik bagged 3/13 as folded for 62 in 13 overs to hand Bengal the biggest margin win of the tournament.

held the earlier record -- a 123-run victory over in Kolkata in 2018.

Abhimanyu, who had amassed 861 runs from six first class matches at an average of 95.66, took charge of the proceedings after (28) departed in the third over. Abhimanyu found an able ally in Shreevats Goswami who struck a quickfire 55 from 33 balls (6x4, 1x6) in their 119 runs stand from 64 balls.

While the win came easy for Bengal, Wriddhiman Saha made just two runs in his comeback match after recovering from a that had kept him out for about nine months.

At the DRIEMS Ground in the city outskirts, struck 74 off 39 balls as beat by 15 runs.

Sent in, scored 169/6 thanks to the skipper's effort.

In reply, were struggling at 61/5 inside nine overs before Wasiqur Rahman (62 off 41) and Rajjakuddin Ahmed (53 off 34) provided a late fightback with a 63-run stand. But could manage 154/7 in their 20 overs



Brief Scores:



At Barabati Stadium: Odisha: 137 in 19.4 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 51; Aishwarya Mourya 3/20, Shakeeb Ahmed 2/22, 2/23) lost to 138 for no loss in 16.1 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 71 not out, Shashank Chandraker 57) by 10 wickets.

Bengal: 221/4 in 20 overs ( 107 not out, Shreevats Goswami 55; Taruwar Kohli 2/49) beat Mizoram 62 in 13 overs (Prayas Barman 4/14, Pradipta Pramanik 3/13) by 159 runs.

At DRIEMS Ground: Karnataka: 169/6 in 20 overs ( 74; Abu Nechim 2/32) beat Assam 154/7 in 20 overs (Wasiqur Rahman 62, Rajjakuddin 53 not out; 2/22) by 15 runs.

Aunachal Pradesh: 106/6 in 20 overs (Kshitiz Sharma 46 not out; 3/13) lost to 110/2 in 15.1 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 60 not out, 45 not out) by eight wickets.

