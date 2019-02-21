Surgical strikes commander to head Congress panel on national security

D S Hooda, a former Northern Army commander and main architect of the 2016 on terror launch pads in PoK, will head a task force on security.

sources said met and discussed the modalities of the panel.

"The president is setting up a 'task force on security' to prepare a vision paper for the country," a party source said.

The source also said that will lead the panel and prepare the paper in consultation with a select group of experts.

Hailing the step, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "Yet another positive and welcome step towards a strong nation and stronger security by Congress President @RahulGandhi. The experience that Lt Gen (Retd) brings in, will benefit the nation in the long run."



In another tweet, she said, "The only thing they will find is Surgical Strike and How's the josh?! :))"



The Congress has been accusing the of politicising the

On September 29, 2016, the Army had carried out the strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.