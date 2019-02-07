About 15.7 lakh public grievances against govt departments in 2018

Around 15.7 lakh public grievances were received last year against various central government departments, told the on Thursday.

Of these, 14.98 lakh were disposed of and nearly 8.4 lakh grievances were pending, he said in a written reply.

In 2017, around 18.66 lakh public grievances were received of which 17.7 lakh were disposed of, said Singh, of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

As many as 14.83 lakh such plaints were received by the central government on an -- Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -- in 2017. Of these, 12.62 lakh were resolved.

"Regular review meetings are held to monitor both disposed and pending grievances in the respective departments and also in Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India," the said.

