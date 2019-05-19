About 15% votes polled in first 2 hours in 7 polling stations

: About 15 per cent of votes were polled in the first two hours in seven polling stations in Assembly constituency under Lok Sabha segment in Andhra Pradesh, where re-poll is being held Sunday.

In all there are 5,451 voters under these seven polling booths, according to the

On Wednesday, the ECI had ordered repoll in five polling stations, on a petition by YSR candidate Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, who alleged that a certain section of voters was not allowed to exercise their franchise.

The had on Friday petitioned the EC for a repoll in two polling stations in the same constituency, alleging irregularities.

Based on the recommendation of the state Chief Electoral Officer, the ECI issued an order Saturday for the repoll to be conducted on Sunday in two polling stations pertaining to both Assembly and Lok Sabha segments.

Late Saturday night, the High Court rejected a TDP petition for cancellation of the re-poll.

The submitted video evidence of the gross malpractices in these polling booths, based on which the re-poll was ordered.

As such, the High Court rejected the TDP petition, paving the way for the re-poll.

The results will be declared on May 23.

