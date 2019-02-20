Absconding Cong MLA arrested in assault case

MLA J N was arrested Wednesday near a restaurant at in Gujarat, weeks after he was declared absconding for allegedly assaulting another lawmaker from his party during a brawl at aresort.

was at large after the alleged assault on Anand Singh, both from district, on January 20 at the Eagleton Resort on the city outskirts, where the had sequestered its MLAs to prevent a poaching bid by the

The MLA was arrested in the afternoon when he was going to have lunch near Temple, Ramanagaradistrict superintendent of police said.

"We had sent a team to three days ago following information that he was staying in a hotel there.

Today our team got inputs that he was near temple to have meals at a hotel. He had stopped his vehicle there when we arrested him," Bhanot told reporters.

He said police teams were sent to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and

There were three people with him -- two of them from and one of his friends was from Gujarat, he added.

M B said the MLA was arrested at 2 pm.

"He will be brought here by a flight in the night," told reporters here.

had allegedly attacked with his fists and a flowerpot, hit him near his eye and kicked him on his chest, according to the complaint filed with the police.

In his complaint, said Ganesh was upsetas he suspected that he wanted to finish him off politically and did not support him financially during the Assembly polls last year.

A seriously injured was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Based on his complaint, the police had registered a case of attempt to murder against Ganesh.

Fearing arrest, the MLA did not appear for the crucial budget session of the state legislature, despite awhip.

