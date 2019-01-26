500-mtr area around Somnath, Ambaji temples declared 'veg zones'

Chief Minister on Friday declared as "vegetarian zones" a 500-metre area surrounding the famous pilgrimage sites of in and temple in north

The announcement was made by Rupani at a gathering in Palanpur in district, around 145 km from here.

The move means that non-vegetarian food, such as meat and chicken, cannot be sold near the premises of these two temples.

While the is in district, the temple is in district.

"I hereby declare a 500-metre area surrounding the pilgrimage places -- Somnath and -- as vegetarian zones. From now on, there will be a total ban on selling in these areas," Rupani told the gathering.

Several religious outfits and the residents of these pilgrimage centres had been demanding such a measure since long.

Both the temples are top religious sites for Hindus, attracting pilgrims from all over the country as well as abroad.

