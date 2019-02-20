CBSE announces relaxations regarding board exams for children of armed forces personnel

The CBSE Wednesday announced a set of relaxations for the wards of military and paramilitary forces personnel fighting and left-wing extremism.

The relaxation by the CBSE comes in wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed last week.

According to Central Board of (CBSE), the wards appearing for class 10 and 12 examinations this year will be allowed to change centre of examination in the same city or to other city as well.

"If they have missed their practical examination, the same would be conducted as per their convenience by April 10 by their school. If they wish to appear in any offered subject later, they will be permitted to do so," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's of Examinations.

"Such candidates may send their request to schools and schools will further send their request to concerned regional office for needful action by CBSE," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)